...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations
of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east central Minnesota and northwest and
west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Slippery roads likely as long-duration winter system moves through tonight through Saturday

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:

Snow and rain have moved in this evening, and road temperatures are near or below freezing. So, expect the initial burst of snow or rain/sleet/snow mix to freeze on contact with untreated roads and surfaces. Roads will likely be slippery.

Here's the latest expected timing of the system:

Any snow this evening will change to at least a rain-snow mix, though areas of just rain especially south of I-94 is likely as temps stay just above freezing tonight.

While the actual air temperature won't change much, the temperature at and just below cloud level will vary a bit more, which will result in changeover back and forth between rain, sleet, and snow.

Snow will begin to changeover...

