Slippery roads likely as long-duration winter system moves through tonight through Saturday

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Snow and rain have moved in this evening, and road temperatures are near or below freezing. So, expect the initial burst of snow or rain/sleet/snow mix to freeze on contact with untreated roads and surfaces. Roads will likely be slippery.
Here's the latest expected timing of the system:
Any snow this evening will change to at least a rain-snow mix, though areas of just rain especially south of I-94 is likely as temps stay just above freezing tonight.
While the actual air temperature won't change much, the temperature at and just below cloud level will vary a bit more, which will result in changeover back and forth between rain, sleet, and snow.
Snow will begin to changeover... READ MORE