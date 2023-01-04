 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations through tonight of 2 to 4
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota and northwest
and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Slippery spots to develop overnight as temps fall below freezing with more light snow possible through tomorrow

Why Bridges Freeze First.png

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:

Temperatures once again were above freezing for most of the day across most of Western Wisconsin. Eau Claire even stayed above freezing all of last night with a low of 33.

Temperatures tonight will fall to near freezing between 3 and 5am with lows expected to drop to the upper 20s. Temps tomorrow afternoon may approach freezing, but should stay near or below. They will fall quickly tomorrow night to the single digits by Friday morning.

So, watch out for slippery spots tonight through tomorrow morning as the roads remain wet from today's drizzle and mix. There were some flakes at times, but most of the day was a mix of drizzle and small ice pellets. With the above freezing temps, main roads were in decent condition.

Watch out especially on bridges as they freeze earlier than surrounding roads...

