Slippery spots to develop overnight as temps fall below freezing with more light snow possible through tomorrow

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Temperatures once again were above freezing for most of the day across most of Western Wisconsin. Eau Claire even stayed above freezing all of last night with a low of 33.
Temperatures tonight will fall to near freezing between 3 and 5am with lows expected to drop to the upper 20s. Temps tomorrow afternoon may approach freezing, but should stay near or below. They will fall quickly tomorrow night to the single digits by Friday morning.
So, watch out for slippery spots tonight through tomorrow morning as the roads remain wet from today's drizzle and mix. There were some flakes at times, but most of the day was a mix of drizzle and small ice pellets. With the above freezing temps, main roads were in decent condition.
Watch out especially on bridges as they freeze earlier than surrounding roads...