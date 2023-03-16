Slushy snow likely tonight with some, but not a lot, of accumulation

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
It was dreary and rainy from mid-morning through this afternoon as temperatures were in the low to mid 40s most of the day. The combination of falling rain and warmer temps melted quite a bit of snow.
Between 1/10" and 1/4" rain accumulated by the time a late-afternoon lull in precipitation moved through. Rain returned in the evening and quickly changed over to snow, with slushy accumulations most likely between now and midnight, with just lingering light snow or flurries possible the rest of the night.
Of concern is how quickly the temps will fall from above freezing this evening to well below freezing by tomorrow morning. Tomorrow morning's low temps will be between 15 and 20 degrees below freezing in the low/mid teens, which will turn the slush into ice.. READ MORE