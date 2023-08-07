Small rain chances continue in the forecast as widespread & beneficial rain continues to avoid the Chippewa Valley

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
The week began with typical early August weather. There was a mix of clouds and sunshine along with just isolated showers. Temperatures were right about average, too, with highs in the low to mid 80s. Even the humidity was fairly typical with dew points ranging from the mid 50s to the mid 60s across Western Wisconsin.
Expect similar dew points tomorrow in the mid 50s to low 60s before a bit higher humidity arrives Wednesday ahead of a cold front that's expected to move through Wednesday evening. After that front, there will be more mild humidity before it rises again with our next rain chances later this week.
While there were a few showers today, they didn't add up to anything more than a trace for most. That means that your gardens and lawns will need to be watered if you want them to continue growing, especially since there won't be any measurable rain chances tomorrow, either.
