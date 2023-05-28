 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM UNTIL 11 PM MONDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 12 PM CDT
until 11 PM CDT Monday, May 29th. This advisory affects people
living in the following counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau
Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and Saint Croix.

Due to warm temperatures, low humidity, and gradual buildup of
pollutants, the air quality index for ozone is expected to reach
the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung
disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who
are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Small rain/storm chances return along with higher humidity after a dry Memorial Day

  • 0
Memorial Day 6 Panel.png

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:

Warm and dry weather this weekend will continue Memorial Day! Highs Sunday warmed to the low/mid 80s for most in Western Wisconsin with a few places a bit cooler in the upper 70s.

All were above Eau Claire's average high of 74. Expect the warm weather to continue Memorial Day, and temperatures will increase through midweek Memorial Day itself will be dry once again. Temperatures will begin with lows in the mid 50s around 6am, but quickly warm into the 60s by 8am and 70s by 10.

So, any morning Memorial Day services could begin a bit on the cool side for some but quickly warm up. There will be a mostly cloudy sky clearing to partly cloudy by midday and possibly even completely sunny by late afternoon as temps once again climb into the mid 80s.

The only concern is air quality during the afternoon and... READ MORE

Send News 18 your weather and pet photos here