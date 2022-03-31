Small snow chances continue into April after very little accumulated in March

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
After just 0.2" snow accumulated this morning in Eau Claire, March's snow total will end at just 1.7". That's almost 8 inches below the month's average, and it was the third month in a row with below average snowfall in Eau Claire.
In fact, only December exceeded the monthly average so far this winter, though we're likely not done yet, at least historically. Eau Claire averages over 4 inches of snow in the month of April, and it's not uncommon to get snow in the first week of May, either.
There certainly will be snow chances during this coming first week of April. Highs today in the low to mid 30s were once again well below Eau Claire's average high of 49.
Snow chances could start... READ MORE