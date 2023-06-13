Smoky sky returns Wednesday with some reduced air quality possible along with a slight chance for a few storms

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Temperatures warmed up into the low to mid 80s for areas that didn't get any rain, but only to the upper 60s/low 70s where rain fell at times today. The warmer air was generally west of US-53 with the cooler air further east in Taylor, Clark, and eastern Jackson counties.
Warmer weather will arrive tomorrow, though wildfire smoke will again move overhead as the upper-level winds shift. As of this afternoon, air quality is still forecast to be in the yellow category for Western Wisconsin, which is just below where an Air Quality Alert would be issued for orange and above.
While some smoke could reach the surface, there will definitely be plenty in the sky above us. Smoke levels are expected to increase overnight and the sky will have that milky-white and hazy appearance where there aren't any clouds tomorrow and likely Thursday, too.
A few clouds will form tomorrow along with a slight chance for... READ MORE