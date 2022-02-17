 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
Some blowing snow is also possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers or snow squalls may accompany
a cold front mid morning to mid afternoon before the strongest
winds arrive. Areas of blowing snow may significantly reduce
visibility at times. In addition, temperatures will crash from
the 30s to the teens in the afternoon, which may result in a
flash freeze.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Snow and strong wind for Friday afternoon commute

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:

Temperatures were cold all day with even colder wind chills. Today's breeze was strongest this morning, but remained at 5-15 mph through the afternoon.

While the wind will settle down a bit this evening, it will begin to pick up early tomorrow morning. With forecast low temps close to -10, it won't take much wind for wind chills to drop to -20 before that same wind starts to bring in warmer temperatures.

A few flurries or light snow showers mainly north of highway 64 are possible in the morning, but the main event will move through during the afternoon.

The snow will not last long with a band of moderate to heavy snow expected... READ MORE

Matt was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in 2019. He started as our Saturday evening meteorologist in September of 2014 before being promoted to Evening Meteorologist in 2016. Born and raised in Sheboygan, WI, Matt loves everything about this great state, including experiencing all four seasons and deer hunting. He enjoys forecasting all types of weather and does so while cheering for all Wisconsin sports teams! 

