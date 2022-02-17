Snow and strong wind for Friday afternoon commute

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Temperatures were cold all day with even colder wind chills. Today's breeze was strongest this morning, but remained at 5-15 mph through the afternoon.
While the wind will settle down a bit this evening, it will begin to pick up early tomorrow morning. With forecast low temps close to -10, it won't take much wind for wind chills to drop to -20 before that same wind starts to bring in warmer temperatures.
A few flurries or light snow showers mainly north of highway 64 are possible in the morning, but the main event will move through during the afternoon.
The snow will not last long with a band of moderate to heavy snow expected...