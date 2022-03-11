Snow chance returns late Saturday evening mainly north of I-94

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
A nasty wind blew out of the west Friday was gusting between 20 and 30 mph at pretty much all times. Peak gusts for a few spots including Eau Claire made it into the mid to upper 30s.
The wind has shifted northwesterly in the evening and continued out of the northwest through the night at 5 to 10 mph. While that's not as strong as it was, it did create some nasty wind chills.
Temps remain cold through Saturday, but a warm front will arrive after sunset. There is a chance for snow along that front: snow will be widespread north of... READ MORE