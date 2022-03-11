Snow chance returns late Saturday evening mainly north of I-94

 Skip to main content
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Cold wind chills of 25 below to 35 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, and west central Minnesota; or north of
a line from Appleton to Forest Lake, Minnesota, to Eau Claire,
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer: 

A nasty wind blew out of the west Friday was gusting between 20 and 30 mph at pretty much all times. Peak gusts for a few spots including Eau Claire made it into the mid to upper 30s.

The wind has shifted northwesterly in the evening and continued out of the northwest through the night at 5 to 10 mph. While that's not as strong as it was, it did create some nasty wind chills.

Temps remain cold through Saturday, but a warm front will arrive after sunset. There is a chance for snow along that front: snow will be widespread north of... READ MORE

Matt was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in 2019. He started as our Saturday evening meteorologist in September of 2014 before being promoted to Evening Meteorologist in 2016. Born and raised in Sheboygan, WI, Matt loves everything about this great state, including experiencing all four seasons and deer hunting. He enjoys forecasting all types of weather and does so while cheering for all Wisconsin sports teams! 

