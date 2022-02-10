Snow changes to rain/mix overnight as temps warm

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Temps are cold enough for snow this evening, and that's what's falling where the humidity is high enough to allow precipitation to reach the ground. With the initial burst mostly evaporating, snow totals are decreasing especially south of Eau Claire.
Still, slippery conditions are already developing across Western Wisconsin where snow has begun to stick, and road conditions will continue to deteriorate this evening.
Once the first burst moves out, more precipitation will develop and move in. That precipitation will be a bit scattered, though, and will transition to a wintry mix or rain as temperatures warm between 10pm and midnight.
Snow totals will likely be under an inch southwest of Eau Claire, be between...