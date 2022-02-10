 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Snow changes to rain/mix overnight as temps warm

  • 0
WatchWarn County Name 2.png

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:

Temps are cold enough for snow this evening, and that's what's falling where the humidity is high enough to allow precipitation to reach the ground. With the initial burst mostly evaporating, snow totals are decreasing especially south of Eau Claire.

Still, slippery conditions are already developing across Western Wisconsin where snow has begun to stick, and road conditions will continue to deteriorate this evening.

Once the first burst moves out, more precipitation will develop and move in. That precipitation will be a bit scattered, though, and will transition to a wintry mix or rain as temperatures warm between 10pm and midnight.

Snow totals will likely be under an inch southwest of Eau Claire, be between... READ MORE

Matt was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in 2019. He started as our Saturday evening meteorologist in September of 2014 before being promoted to Evening Meteorologist in 2016. Born and raised in Sheboygan, WI, Matt loves everything about this great state, including experiencing all four seasons and deer hunting. He enjoys forecasting all types of weather and does so while cheering for all Wisconsin sports teams! 