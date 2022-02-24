 Skip to main content
Snow ends tonight, warmer weather arrives this weekend

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:

Snow began this afternoon and picked up this evening. Roads are slippery and will likely remain so overnight. Side streets will likely still have slippery spots by morning and even main roads could still have a slick spot or two as temps drop down towards about 5 degrees.

Road salt and brine isn't as effective at those temperatures, so roads, parking lots, etc. that are treated right when the snow ends will have a better chance at being clear by morning.

A few snow showers or flurries could linger into Friday, but accumulations will likely be over between 11pm and 2am. Snow totals will range from... READ MORE

Matt was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in 2019. He started as our Saturday evening meteorologist in September of 2014 before being promoted to Evening Meteorologist in 2016. Born and raised in Sheboygan, WI, Matt loves everything about this great state, including experiencing all four seasons and deer hunting. He enjoys forecasting all types of weather and does so while cheering for all Wisconsin sports teams! 

