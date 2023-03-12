Snow ends tonight with warmer weather ahead

Snow is continuing to fall today, but at a much less of an intense rate than last night and early this morning. We should see snow chances drop off tonight, but some areas are still in for a good amount of additional snow accumulation.
A Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory are in effect until 1 am. Those in the Warning and Advisory can expect gusty winds. Counties within the warning will also have moderate to heavy snowfall at times throughout the afternoon and late evening.
Late tonight, snow will be... READ MORE