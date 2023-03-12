 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Barron, Dunn, Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Snow ends tonight with warmer weather ahead

Snow is continuing to fall today, but at a much less of an intense rate than last night and early this morning. We should see snow chances drop off tonight, but some areas are still in for a good amount of additional snow accumulation. 

A Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory are in effect until 1 am. Those in the Warning and Advisory can expect gusty winds. Counties within the warning will also have moderate to heavy snowfall at times throughout the afternoon and late evening. 

Late tonight, snow will be... READ MORE

