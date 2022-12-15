 Skip to main content
Snow isn't done yet despite impressive totals from heavy snow Wednesday night-Thursday morning

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:

Extremely impressive snow totals have been reported across Western Wisconsin. Our Weather Tracker Bob, who lives between Tony and Ladysmith, reported 14.5" as a two-day snow total.

Jump River and Rice Lake also hit the one foot mark today with several other reports of 10" including one from the Chippewa Falls area. Many other spots picked up between 6" and 10" across the Chippewa Valley.

Eau Claire's official two-day snow total was 7.9", though 1.2" of that was from yesterday morning. This round produced 6.7" snow on our snow board at the WQOW studio from about 9:30pm Wednesday night through this evening.

The snow caused many trees to break and power lines to fail last night through this morning, and thankfully snow rates have since let up.

We're not done with the snow just yet, however, as more snow... READ MORE

