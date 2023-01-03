 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

.The heaviest snow has ended for most locations, with periods of
light snow and patchy freezing drizzle expected this evening.
Later tonight, steady snow will develop and fill in across the
region. This steady snow should last through Wednesday night, with
an additional 2 to 5 inches expected for most location.

Meanwhile, west central Wisconsin could see some heavier snow
overnight into Wednesday morning, so have extended the Winter
Storm Warning for a few counties. Elsewhere, a Winter Weather
Advisory is in effect through Wednesday evening. Please plan on
slippery roads and allow extra time for travel.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Goodhue County. In Wisconsin, Pierce,
Pepin and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Snow, possibly more wintry mix, returns later this evening and could last into Thursday

  • 0
DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast2.png

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:

Temperatures have held steady today near or just above freezing. Thankfully, the heaviest rain fell when temps were just above freezing in Eau Claire, which limited impact on roads and ice accumulation.

A burst of heavy snow quickly arrived after that rain changed over to sleet briefly. That snow limited visibilities and added a quick inch of heavy, wet snow.

Temperatures will likely remain near or above freezing through the night, though these are our surface temperatures. Thankfully, temperatures aloft will be colder than they were today; cold enough for snow to form once precipitation returns... READ MORE

Have a story idea? Let us know here