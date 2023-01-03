Snow, possibly more wintry mix, returns later this evening and could last into Thursday

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Temperatures have held steady today near or just above freezing. Thankfully, the heaviest rain fell when temps were just above freezing in Eau Claire, which limited impact on roads and ice accumulation.
A burst of heavy snow quickly arrived after that rain changed over to sleet briefly. That snow limited visibilities and added a quick inch of heavy, wet snow.
Temperatures will likely remain near or above freezing through the night, though these are our surface temperatures. Thankfully, temperatures aloft will be colder than they were today; cold enough for snow to form once precipitation returns... READ MORE