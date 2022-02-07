Snow, rain, sunshine and cool spring-like temps are in the forecast this week

It's a typical start to the first full week of February but there are some warmer, bright spots in between rain/sleet/snow chances.
Monday will be partly cloudy and cold to start with lows in the morning down near 0. Sunshine will slowly push us into the low 20s in the afternoon before clouds and a chance for flurries. No accumulation is expected at this point.
Overnight, temperatures will fall back to the single digits before more cloud cover holds us steady into early Tuesday. A second round of flurries will be possible in the early morning.
Tuesday will be on of the warmer days of the week... READ MORE.