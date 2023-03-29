 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible along with blowing and drifting snow.
Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches possible. Winds could
gust as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From late Friday night through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Snow, rain, thunder, wind, and more snow: oh my! That's all in the forecast for just the next few days

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:

A large and dynamic low pressure system is developing to our west and will pose several different threats as it moves through Western Wisconsin over the next few days.

First, expect the warm front to arrive tomorrow afternoon. While temps tonight will be in the single digits to low teens with near-zero wind chills, temps will warm to near 40 by tomorrow evening as that warm front arrives.

Ahead of that front, snow will develop and could bring a trace to 3 inches through the early evening before precip changes to a mix and quickly to all rain as the high temp will be late in the day, possibly even overnight.

Some overnight thunderstorms will be possible, too, with heavy rain. In addition to the rain, any snow that accumulated... READ MORE

