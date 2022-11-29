 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow ending across the region.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and northwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Snow totals from today's storm, and a cold start to December is forecast

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:

Snow continued to add up across Western Wisconsin, though some melting in Eau Claire and areas south and east occurred midday.

As of 4pm, Eau Claire had 1.5" of wet and slushy snow, though totals of 5" to 7" have already been reported in Polk, Barron, and Rusk counties so far this evening.

Snow will begin to taper off this evening, though a few flurries could linger overnight and into tomorrow morning. Little to no additional accumulation is expected after midnight.

Temps will fall to near or below 20 overnight as the sky remains cloudy, but wind chills will be... READ MORE

