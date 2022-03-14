Snow was melting even before hitting ground as temps begin warm-up

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer
A narrow band of heavy snow moved through the Chippewa Valley today with very large flakes. Accumulation was slushy as snow was melting even as it fell. Snow on the ground was also melting even as more snow was accumulating.
It's likely more snow fell than what was measured, but as of the late afternoon between 1/2" and 2" accumulated in the Chippewa Valley with up to 4" between highway 64 and highway 8.
Eau Claire is now up to 1.0" for the month of March. That's nearly 4 inches below average to date, and there won't be much of a chance to get more over the next couple weeks as temps look to remain above average.
That warm-up has already begun, but it'll be more noticeable through midweek as temps climb towards... READ MORE