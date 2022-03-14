 Skip to main content
Snow was melting even before hitting ground as temps begin warm-up

  • Updated
Snow Analysis - Today.png

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer

A narrow band of heavy snow moved through the Chippewa Valley today with very large flakes. Accumulation was slushy as snow was melting even as it fell. Snow on the ground was also melting even as more snow was accumulating.

It's likely more snow fell than what was measured, but as of the late afternoon between 1/2" and 2" accumulated in the Chippewa Valley with up to 4" between highway 64 and highway 8. 

Eau Claire is now up to 1.0" for the month of March. That's nearly 4 inches below average to date, and there won't be much of a chance to get more over the next couple weeks as temps look to remain above average.

That warm-up has already begun, but it'll be more noticeable through midweek as temps climb towards... READ MORE

Matt was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in 2019. He started as our Saturday evening meteorologist in September of 2014 before being promoted to Evening Meteorologist in 2016. Born and raised in Sheboygan, WI, Matt loves everything about this great state, including experiencing all four seasons and deer hunting. He enjoys forecasting all types of weather and does so while cheering for all Wisconsin sports teams! 

