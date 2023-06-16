Some rain chances in the short-term but won't be enough to make a dent in the ongoing drought

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Every Thursday, the drought monitor gets updated and in this week's update, we saw an expansion of the abnormally dry and moderate drought categories across the Chippewa Valley and across the state. The moderate drought expanded to the southeast to reach Eau Claire, Menomonie, Cornell and Ladysmith. There's a part of Clark and Jackson counties that isn't classified in a drought thanks to recent rainfall. Across the state, 91% of the state is at least abnormally dry and 46% is in a moderate drought.
The other story we've been tracking has been the poor air quality. The good news is the Air Quality Alert that was in place was allowed to expire at midnight. We'll still have areas of haze and light smoke around the next day or two, but air quality levels will remain in the moderate category, which is below alert criteria.
Your Friday forecast will feature a clear to partly cloudy sky and a light breeze out of the east and east-southeast with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s.