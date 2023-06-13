Some see rain today, others stay dry; warmer with hazy skies returning midweek

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Austin Haskins
A few showers have tracked through the eastern half of the area this morning, mostly along and east of US-53, though some have reached the Eau Claire and Mondovi areas as they move southwest. This is because of the system tracking to the west, or "retrograding".
Tuesday's forecast will feature a cloudy to partially sunny sky with a few showers around, once again favoring areas along and east of US-53. Areas west of there will remain dry. Winds will be breezy out of the north and northwest. Highs range from 65-70 east to the low to mid 80s west.
Clouds decrease tonight as the system slowly moves back to the east and a wedge of higher pressure moves in. Winds will be light out of the northwest with lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Hazy and smoky skies will return to the area heading into Wednesday and possibly Thursday. CLICK HERE to read more on that, plus a look at the latest forecast for Father's Day weekend.