Some snow may stick through Friday morning

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Even as temps turned colder and we saw some snowflakes mix with the rain this afternoon, we'll continue bringing a new Severe Weather Awareness Week topic each day.
Today's focuses on the differences between tornadoes and severe thunderstorms. The vast majority of the time, a tornado will produce stronger winds and has the capability of destroying buildings to a greater degree than severe thunderstorm's straight line wind gusts, however it is far more likely to be affected by severe wind than a tornado.
We've been in a lull this evening, and that will continue to some degree overnight until another wave of moisture associated with this slow-moving low pressure system arrives tomorrow morning on the cold side of the low which will be centered in eastern Wisconsin by the morning.
Scattered snow showers will try to change back to a mix or rain during the afternoon, but snowflakes will... READ MORE