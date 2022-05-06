 Skip to main content
Someone forgot to get mother nature a gift, so she'll be raining down on us Sunday

We're finally rolling into a forecast that has such promise, especially into a big weekend like Mother's Day weekend. 

Unfortunately, we've forgotten to appreciate mother nature and she's reminding just how important she is. 

It will be a near perfect weekend. Friday will be sunny and 70 with a breeze from the east at 5 to 15 mph. 

Saturday fishing opener will also be perfect with sunshine and highs towards 70. There will be a light breeze from the southeast at 8 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Mother's Day won't be perfect...READ MORE.

