Someone forgot to get mother nature a gift, so she'll be raining down on us Sunday

We're finally rolling into a forecast that has such promise, especially into a big weekend like Mother's Day weekend.
Unfortunately, we've forgotten to appreciate mother nature and she's reminding just how important she is.
It will be a near perfect weekend. Friday will be sunny and 70 with a breeze from the east at 5 to 15 mph.
Saturday fishing opener will also be perfect with sunshine and highs towards 70. There will be a light breeze from the southeast at 8 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Mother's Day won't be perfect