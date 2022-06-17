Spectacular weekend for Dad, with just a slim chance at an isolated storm

Happy Father's Day Weekend! Gearing up for a weekend on the lake? Maybe a few rounds of golf or some backyard barbecue? Mother nature has a gift for you with this forecast.
Friday will be mostly sunny and a little breezy with high temperatures climbing towards the low 80s. Winds will be form the north at 8 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Overnight, lows drop into the 50s. It will be calm and clear.
Saturday will be nice again with high temperatures towards 80. It will start mostly sunny then we'll see a weak little wave bring some clouds in through the afternoon. Winds will be lighter than Friday.
An isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible...READ MORE.