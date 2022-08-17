Sporadically spaced, slow-moving scattered showers, storms

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
While Western Wisconsin will have chances for scattered showers and storms through the weekend, tonight's and tomorrow's chances will be a bit more sporadic as they are further away from the parent low pressure system that will move through Friday and Saturday.
This means that showers will pop up and down, move slowly since there isn't as much upper level wind to push them along, and not affect as many areas. The problem with tonight's and tomorrow's rounds is that the spots that do get hit with rain could get quite a lot. With showers not moving that much especially tonight, areas getting rain will continue to be in moderate to heavy rain for several hours before a shower passes, meaning that several inches of rain could add up and possibly cause flash flooding.
Humidity will increase tomorrow as that low pressure system gets closer. This will also help scattered showers cover a bit more area... READ MORE