Spotty coverage again from our next two rounds of storms

The weekend warmth, humidity and thunderstorms chances roll into the work week. While some of the area saw a decent round of rain Sunday, more spotty storms won't guarantee much rain we need.
Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the low 80s. Dew points will start in the low 70s making it feel super humid again Monday.
As a shortwave moves through, we'll see dew points drop back down towards a more comfortable range in the low 60s.
Gusty winds will be from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph Monday, too. Gusts will top out near 30 mph outside of any thunderstorm chances.
That same shortwave will produce another round of spotty showers and storms Monday afternoon.