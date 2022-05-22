Spotty showers today, frost possible tonight

It will be a chilly start to your Sunday with temperatures in the 30s and 40s along with frost possible. Afternoon showers are possible today with high temperatures in the 60s.
Another chance of frost tonight as skies clear and temperatures fall into the 30s. Make sure to cover up outdoor sensitive plants and vegetation.
A nice start to the upcoming week on Monday with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s. Unfortunately, the nice weather won't last because showers return Monday night and linger through the end of the week. READ MORE...