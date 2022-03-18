Spring returns this weekend with sunshine and temps in the 50s

So far, Friday has been kind to the Chippewa Valley with highs in the mid 40s. Clouds will continue to cover the area before clearing on Saturday.
We could still see light drizzle through the overnight and into early Saturday morning, but little to nothing will add up for Eau Claire. Further southeast into Trempealeau, Clark and Jackson Counties, they will see more from this system as it continues to track into Northeastern Wisconsin where 0-1" snow is likely.
Friday night will get cool in the upper 20s, but will ...READ MORE.