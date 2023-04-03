Spring temperature thresholds coming later than usual with more rain in the forecast this week

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
High temperatures can hit the 50 degree mark any time in the calendar year for Eau Claire, with the record earliest for the first 50+ high coming on January 2, 1987.
While not quite 60, we do have a chance to hit that mark early next week, and we are already past the date, March 24, for Eau Claire's average first 60° high.
It wasn't as warm today, but temps still warmed to the mid/upper 40s for most with areas southeast of Eau Claire in the 50s once again. There were a few sprinkles today, but nothing measurable.
