Spring temperature thresholds coming later than usual with more rain in the forecast this week

  • Updated
  • 0
Number Line - Below 0 Climate2.png

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:

High temperatures can hit the 50 degree mark any time in the calendar year for Eau Claire, with the record earliest for the first 50+ high coming on January 2, 1987.

While not quite 60, we do have a chance to hit that mark early next week, and we are already past the date, March 24, for Eau Claire's average first 60° high.

It wasn't as warm today, but temps still warmed to the mid/upper 40s for most with areas southeast of Eau Claire in the 50s once again. There were a few sprinkles today, but nothing measurable.

Rain chances return...

