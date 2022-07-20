Statistically hottest time of the year continues through the end of July

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
When looking at Eau Claire's 30-year average temperature trend, the average high temperature technically begins to fall tomorrow. However, that's splitting hairs as it looks at the average temp rounded to the nearest tenth of a degree.
Dew points finally fell from ridiculous levels last night, though climbed back into the low to mid 60s this morning. Areas west of Eau Claire did stay in the less humid air and enjoyed a warm but not humid day. Dew points will drop through the day tomorrow from the low 60s in the morning to a more comfortable level in the mid 50s by the afternoon.
So, despite plenty of sunshine and above average highs in the mid to upper 80s, tomorrow will be fairly comfortable for this time of year. This break from the humidity won't last long as dew points will rise again... READ MORE