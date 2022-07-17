Staying cool will be tougher as humidity increases

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
Humidity is continuing to increase into tomorrow to dangerous levels. By tomorrow morning, it will already feel like the mid 80s. Temps will reach the low 90s by the afternoon, where it will feel like the upper 90s.
This can be potentially dangerous for those that are sensitive to heat, so taking the necessary precautions to stay cool are important. For some, eating ice cream might be the best way too cool off, even if National Ice Cream Day is almost over. Although it might cool you off, it might be tough to eat as humidity will be so high that ice cream melts super fast. Even by the evening and into Tuesday morning, temps will only drop to the mid 70s and by the afternoon, reach the low 90s once more.
Tuesday morning will have a cold front that passes bringing scattered showers over the Chippewa Valley. Storms will enter around 6 AM and last till 12 PM. Currently, futurecast... READ MORE