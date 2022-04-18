Still cooler than average tomorrow before rain returns Wednesday afternoon

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Highs today remained below 40 degrees and over 20 degrees below Eau Claire's average high of 58 for today's date. In addition, today's continuing wind meant it never even felt that warm. Wind chills even in the late afternoon were in the 20s up to the mid 30s at best.
The breeze was, for the most part, blowing at 10 to 20 mph out of the northwest with some gusts. Peak gusts were stronger to the west, but ranged from about 20 to 30 mph for most of Western Wisconsin. That's not as strong as they were last week, but they still were at annoying levels.
The light drizzle and snow was probably even more annoying to most today. All that combined with those cold temps really meant it was another dreary day. The radar is trending in a better direction with fewer snow showers and satellite even shows a few breaks to our west that we'll get into overnight.
Expect another chilly night with lows in the 20s tonight as the sky becomes clear. For once, tomorrow won't be that bad of a day... READ MORE