Storm chances continue into the evening with a beautiful week ahead

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
The Chippewa Valley had a Severe Thunderstorm Watch, but was canceled due to the stronger storms moving well south of the area. There are still chances of strong scattered storms through the evening, but the storms that move through will only have heavy rain/flooding as the main risk.
The storms that are passing over is a warm front, and kept our temps in the low 80s with uncomfortable humidity. Temps tonight will drop with a cold front passing over into tomorrow morning, and will help to drop our dewpoints to a much more comfortable level.
Tomorrow will be cooler with temps in the upper 70s and a cool breeze from the northwest. Winds will be 10-15 mph and gusts could get to 20+ mph. Monday will be... READ MORE