Storm chances for much of the forecast as humidity makes a return early in the week

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
Sunday was yet another pretty perfect day as it was warm, but not toasty. However, winds are present which is bringing in the humidity that is set to be felt by the late evening hours and tomorrow. Humidity rising is a precursor to a cold front that will be moving through western Wisconsin tomorrow, bringing storm chances to the Chippewa Valley.
Southwest winds are bringing in more humidity for the area, and by tonight we will feel it once again as temps only drop to the mid 60s.
Monday will be a little toastier than our comfy weekend with temps rising up into the 90s.
Humidity won't last for too long though, as by late afternoon and early evening, the cold front giving us storm chances will be here.
