Storm tonight and tomorrow before an average fall week

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
Yesterday and today felt like summer as temps were 20 degrees or more above our average highs. We did experience strong winds, and that will continue into tonight and tomorrow, where chances of showers increase.
Showers that were expected to arrive on Monday, are going to be here a little earlier. Our first chances of showers will be this evening.
Storms will continue to be off and on, even by tomorrow morning. Thus, there will only be an hour or two, if that, to be able to catch a break from the rain.
