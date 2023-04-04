Storms could bring large hail tonight and it'll be windy for next few days before spring-like warmth finally arrives

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
The wind has been blowing out of the east today sustained between 15 and 30 mph. Gusts have at times been in the 30s to near 40 mph in spots, and it'll continue to be gusty through the next few days.
The wind comes with a low pressure system that will pass through the Chippewa Valley tonight. That system is also responsible for today's rain and thunderstorms along with some snow further to our north and northwest.
Additional thunderstorm development is likely south and southwest of Eau Claire this evening, and storms will move into Western Wisconsin as the low pressure system's warm front pushes north.
The medium threat for severe hail... READ MORE