Storms could contain damaging hail tonight before colder air begins to move in tomorrow

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Today's high was Eau Claire's warmest in 21 days; September 20 had a high of 84. Temperatures warmed over 25 degrees from lows in the upper 40s/low 50s up to the afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s. A few spots near the Minnesota border pushed the 80 degree threshold.
This warm air won't last, as a cold front will move through tonight. The warm air will be used as energy to create scattered thunderstorms along the strong cold front.
A few storms may even be strong to severe, with a level 1 risk for severe weather in effect for all of Western Wisconsin overnight. A level 1 risk means that isolated severe storms are possible.
The main threat is damaging hail