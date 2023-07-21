Storms Saturday ahead of next week's high heat and humidity

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Temperatures across Western Wisconsin warmed to about Eau Claire's average high of 83° Friday, and the humidity wasn't too bad, either, with dew points in the mid to upper 50s. Temps will be warmer this weekend, but the hottest and most humid air will arrive later next week.
A dome of high pressure along with a warm air mass will settle just west of Wisconsin, which will allow for plenty of sunshine and wind out of the south to really warm us up. All of Wisconsin is expected to be above average through the middle to later parts of next week.
Strong storms are possible Saturday, but of bigger concern is next week's heat. This weekend, while still warm, won't be excessively hot or humid. That makes it the perfect time to make sure you are ready for the potential heat wave next week.
Things you can do right now to make sure you are prepared... READ MORE