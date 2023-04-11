Stretch of warm weather to continue; record temperatures looking more likely Wednesday and Thursday

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Tuesday's forecast will feature a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky with a breezy southwest wind that could feature gusts up to 25 mph. Highs top out in the mid 70s to low 80s, with low 70s along the Highway 8 corridor. The record for today in Eau Claire is 81, and I think we will fall just short of that but not by much.
We'll have clear skies heading into tonight with the breezy southerly winds continuing. Lows fall back into the 50s to near 60, which is 20-30 degrees above average.
Record high temperatures are looking more likely for Wednesday. CLICK HERE for more details on that.