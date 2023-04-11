 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING TO
SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire.

* WHEN...From Wednesday morning to Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 775.0 feet, Some downtown businesses begin getting
water in their basements.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 700 PM CDT Monday, the stage was 770.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
Wednesday morning to a crest of 774.3 feet early Thursday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 773.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
774.4 feet on 04/10/2001.

&&

Stretch of warm weather to continue; record temperatures looking more likely Wednesday and Thursday

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Austin Haskins

Tuesday's forecast will feature a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky with a breezy southwest wind that could feature gusts up to 25 mph. Highs top out in the mid 70s to low 80s, with low 70s along the Highway 8 corridor. The record for today in Eau Claire is 81, and I think we will fall just short of that but not by much. 

We'll have clear skies heading into tonight with the breezy southerly winds continuing. Lows fall back into the 50s to near 60, which is 20-30 degrees above average. 

Record high temperatures are looking more likely for Wednesday. CLICK HERE for more details on that. 

