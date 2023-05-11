String of warm days with only isolated rain chances will continue into the weekend along with hints of humidity

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Yet another warm day with highs nearly 10 degrees above average in the Chippewa Valley, though today the warmest air held off until partial clearing arrived later in the afternoon as a weak warm front moved through this morning/midday with just a few raindrops.
Once again, most of the Chippewa Valley warmed to the mid/upper 70s with areas to the south and east pushing into the low 80s.
Humidity was a bit higher after that weak front moved through, too, with dew points in the low to mid 60s moving in from west to east replacing the more comfortable 40s and 50s.
Humidity will flirt with 60 at times over the next...