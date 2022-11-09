Strong cold front to bring severe storm chance Thursday afternoon followed by 40° temp drop

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
A strong cold front has developed to our west. The warm front from the same system is what brought rain and storms last night through this morning.
The temperature difference along the cold front that is currently in Minnesota is about 30 degrees with mid 60s in Wisconsin and mid 30s in the Dakotas.
Rain has been isolated at best since the main round moved out this morning, and only isolated showers are expected to continue through the night.
Temperatures will likely stay near or above 60 all night and are expected to get to at least the mid 60s tomorrow afternoon and some spots may even push closer to 70 before that strong cold front arrives. Strong storms will be possible... READ MORE