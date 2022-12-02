Strong overnight wind will bring blowing snow/low visibility followed by colder temps and a flash freeze

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
It was a warm day for December standards at least. Friday's average high is 34 degrees in Eau Claire, and highs in the Chippewa Valley climbed up to the low to mid 40s south of highway 29 and upper 30s/low 40s north.
Temps are falling this evening as a cold front moves through. Snow is along the front, and expect light to moderate snow rates for a couple hours this evening.
Snow accumulation will be less than an inch for most and a chance for slightly more near and north of highway 64. Most of the snow will be out by 10pm and a few snow showers may linger to about midnight. That's when the strongest wind is expected.
The best chance for widespread gusts over 40 mph is...