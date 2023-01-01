Strong storm system to bring wintry weather to the Chippewa Valley

Freezing fog continues this morning before dissipating late morning. Peaks of sunshine are possible during the afternoon. Highs will be near the freezing mark.
Expect cloudy skies tonight with freezing fog late. Lows will be in the teens with light and variable winds. We wake up on Monday to more freezing fog and cloudy skies. A wintry mix moves in during the afternoon.
Rain takes over Monday night. Snow mixes in Tuesday afternoon before becoming all snow Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Ice and snow accumulations will create travel headaches.