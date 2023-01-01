Strong storm system to bring wintry weather to the Chippewa Valley

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch possible. * WHERE...Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties. * WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&