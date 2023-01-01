 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to
one tenth of an inch possible.

* WHERE...Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Strong storm system to bring wintry weather to the Chippewa Valley

  • 0
Headlines COPY.png

Freezing fog continues this morning before dissipating late morning. Peaks of sunshine are possible during the afternoon. Highs will be near the freezing mark. 

Expect cloudy skies tonight with freezing fog late. Lows will be in the teens with light and variable winds. We wake up on Monday to more freezing fog and cloudy skies. A wintry mix moves in during the afternoon.

Rain takes over Monday night. Snow mixes in Tuesday afternoon before becoming all snow Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Ice and snow accumulations will create travel headaches. READ MORE