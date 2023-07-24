Strong storms, air quality alerts, and dangerous heat levels are all in the forecast for the Chippewa Valley

As heat is ramping up, much more weather is going on in Western Wisconsin. To air quality dropping to levels that are sensitive to many, to strong storms, and the impending heat wave that is very close to being here.
The Chippewa Valley is under an Air Quality Alert until noon tomorrow. The biggest concern is for those in sensitive groups like people with heart/lung disease and older adults and children.
Along with Air Quality Alerts. some of the Chippewa Valley may have alerts due to strong storms becoming possibly severe.
