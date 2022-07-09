Strong storms approach the Chippewa Valley

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
Today the Chippewa Valley was very comfortable with low humidity and plentiful of sunshine. The temps were able to reach the low 80s with the sunshine powering most of our temperature. Humidity was in the low 60s, which feels very comfortable outside. Tonight, the temperature will drop to the low 60s with comfortable humidity and skies mostly clear.
Tomorrow, highs will reach the mid 80s with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. It will also be very breezy outside, but due to showers, the breeze will bring in warm air and not help you cool off. From 1 pm to 4 pm, a wave of isolated showers will move into the Chippewa valley. After the isolated showers, northwest Wisconsin will be clear for around 4 hours when another wave of isolated showers arrive. The last wave will only last a few hours and start at 9 pm till midnight.
After the storms pass into Monday, humidity will...