Strong storms ending tonight as the Chippewa Valley looks towards next week's toasty temperatures

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
After only a few areas having storms yesterday, Saturday, mother nature made up for it with more widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some storms even became severe. For our forecast, there are still some rainy days possible, but the real threat is going to be the heat.
Saturday's storms were mostly just heavy rainfall and thunder, but areas south and southeast of Ellsworth had severe weather with strong winds up to 60 mph and ping pong size hail.
For the Chippewa Valley has a whole, there isn't much more chances of rain for the rest of the evening, with skies clearing out by...