THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 203 IN
EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 27 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL MINNESOTA

BENTON                KANDIYOHI             MCLEOD
MEEKER                RENVILLE              SHERBURNE
SIBLEY                STEARNS               WRIGHT

IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA

ANOKA                 CARVER                CHISAGO
DAKOTA                HENNEPIN              ISANTI
RAMSEY                SCOTT                 WASHINGTON

IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA

FREEBORN              LE SUEUR              NICOLLET
RICE                  STEELE

IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA

GOODHUE

IN WEST CENTRAL MINNESOTA

CHIPPEWA              POPE                  SWIFT

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES

IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN

BARRON                POLK                  RUSK

IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN

CHIPPEWA              DUNN                  EAU CLAIRE
PEPIN                 PIERCE                ST. CROIX

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERT LEA, BENSON, BLAINE,
CAMBRIDGE, CENTER CITY, CHANHASSEN, CHASKA, CHIPPEWA FALLS,
DURAND, EAU CLAIRE, ELK RIVER, FARIBAULT, GAYLORD, GLENWOOD,
HASTINGS, HUDSON, HUTCHINSON, LADYSMITH, LE SUEUR, LITCHFIELD,
MENOMONIE, MINNEAPOLIS, MONTEVIDEO, MONTICELLO, OLIVIA, OSCEOLA,
OWATONNA, RED WING, RICE LAKE, RIVER FALLS, SAUK RAPIDS,
SHAKOPEE, ST CLOUD, ST PAUL, ST PETER, STILLWATER, VICTORIA,
AND WILLMAR.

Strong storms likely tonight before highs near the 90° threshold tomorrow

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:

It was a very humid day today, but high temps were held down compared to places that got more sunshine a bit further south. One year ago today, however, Eau Claire set a record low temperature of 25 degrees! It's amazing how much the weather can differ from year to year.

Some spots in the Chippewa Valley topped out in the upper 70s up to the mid 80s this afternoon, but places just south of us towards La Crosse and south climbed into the 90s and felt like it was 100 degrees. Again, we weren't that hot today, but tomorrow might be.

Tomorrow's high temperatures pushing close to the 90 degree mark. That puts us on record watch. Tomorrow's record high is a tough one to beat with the record set over 120 years ago in 1900 of 92 degrees. The forecast high temperature for Eau Claire is right up there at 91 degrees, so it'll be close and does depend on how fast clouds can clear during the day.

Before that, a cluster of strong storms will arrive tonight... READ MORE

