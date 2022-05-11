Strong storms likely tonight before highs near the 90° threshold tomorrow

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 203 IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 27 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MINNESOTA BENTON KANDIYOHI MCLEOD MEEKER RENVILLE SHERBURNE SIBLEY STEARNS WRIGHT IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA ANOKA CARVER CHISAGO DAKOTA HENNEPIN ISANTI RAMSEY SCOTT WASHINGTON IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA FREEBORN LE SUEUR NICOLLET RICE STEELE IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA GOODHUE IN WEST CENTRAL MINNESOTA CHIPPEWA POPE SWIFT IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN BARRON POLK RUSK IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN CHIPPEWA DUNN EAU CLAIRE PEPIN PIERCE ST. CROIX THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERT LEA, BENSON, BLAINE, CAMBRIDGE, CENTER CITY, CHANHASSEN, CHASKA, CHIPPEWA FALLS, DURAND, EAU CLAIRE, ELK RIVER, FARIBAULT, GAYLORD, GLENWOOD, HASTINGS, HUDSON, HUTCHINSON, LADYSMITH, LE SUEUR, LITCHFIELD, MENOMONIE, MINNEAPOLIS, MONTEVIDEO, MONTICELLO, OLIVIA, OSCEOLA, OWATONNA, RED WING, RICE LAKE, RIVER FALLS, SAUK RAPIDS, SHAKOPEE, ST CLOUD, ST PAUL, ST PETER, STILLWATER, VICTORIA, AND WILLMAR.