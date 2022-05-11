Strong storms likely tonight before highs near the 90° threshold tomorrow

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
It was a very humid day today, but high temps were held down compared to places that got more sunshine a bit further south. One year ago today, however, Eau Claire set a record low temperature of 25 degrees! It's amazing how much the weather can differ from year to year.
Some spots in the Chippewa Valley topped out in the upper 70s up to the mid 80s this afternoon, but places just south of us towards La Crosse and south climbed into the 90s and felt like it was 100 degrees. Again, we weren't that hot today, but tomorrow might be.
Tomorrow's high temperatures pushing close to the 90 degree mark. That puts us on record watch. Tomorrow's record high is a tough one to beat with the record set over 120 years ago in 1900 of 92 degrees. The forecast high temperature for Eau Claire is right up there at 91 degrees, so it'll be close and does depend on how fast clouds can clear during the day.
Before that, a cluster of strong storms will arrive tonight...