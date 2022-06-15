Strong storms passing with a nice rest of the week

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Roars of thunder, flashes of lightning, and heavy rain were widespread across the Chippewa Valley as strong storms moved through this afternoon. A Tornado Watch was issued for Trempealeau, Jackson, Clark, and Taylor counties until 10pm, but that watch goes all the way to Lake Michigan, so the watch will likely be canceled early for the counties in Western Wisconsin.
A swath of heavy rain dropped between 1/2" and 1" through the Chippewa Valley, and scattered storms continued... READ MORE