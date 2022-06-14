 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values near 100 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Strong storms possible as cold front brings relief from heat and humidity

Temperatures in the Chippewa Valley rose to the mid to upper 90s today with dewpoints up in the low to mid 70s. This is the second time the Chippewa Valley has had temps this high and usually happens only a couple times a year on average. The high temperature and dewpoint combined made it feel like 100+ for most of the afternoon.

Temperatures and dewpoints look to thankfully drop down tonight, though some humidity will remain. However, there is a slight chance for scattered storms beginning later this evening becoming likely late tonight through early tomorrow morning.

Another round of showers and storms will develop... 

