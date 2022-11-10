Strong to severe storms before temps fall through the floor

Mother nature has a doozy of a forecast for you as we close down the work week. Temperatures tumble 40 degrees by Friday morning and strong to severe storms eventually turn to snow.
Thursday will start warm, windy and mostly cloudy. At 2 am, observed temperatures hit 69 degrees. The record high temp for November 10th is 71 degrees set back in 1893. We're close, but we might not get there.
As the cold front moves in later this afternoon, temperatures will fall over 30 degrees in a 5-hour span...READ MORE.