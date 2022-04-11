Strong to severe storms expected Tuesday night

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
It was a beautiful stretch of weather this past weekend with warmer temperatures and plenty of sunshine! Today continued with a mostly sunny sky and temps that topped out near 60. Changes are on the way, however, as a very strong low pressure system approaches.
That will bring a risk of severe weather to the Chippewa Valley late Tuesday evening through early Wednesday morning. Expect the wind to pick up after a relatively calm night tonight as that low pressure system approaches.
Tomorrow will have a breeze out of the southeast at 15 to 25 mph with gusts above 30 mph. Highs will again approach 60, but chances for scattered showers increase as time goes on with the best chance during the afternoon. Some thunder is possible, but the best chance for thunderstorms begins later in the evening... READ MORE